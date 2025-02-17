Steph Curry Wins All-Star Game MVP in New Format

Share Facebook

Team Shaq’s OGs took home the win for the first-ever NBA All-Star mini-tournament event Sunday night. They won the game 41-25 with Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum shining bright throughout the matchup.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1891368864723685560

The Format

Inaugurated in 1951, the NBA All-Star event has come a long way. Previous to this year, the tournament had a format that consisted of two teams, one representing the Western conference, while the other covers the Eastern conference.

The event was played out how every NBA game is arranged. There were four quarters with a 12-minute time interval between each, for a total of 48 minutes on the clock.

Now the event has undergone a complete makeover. The tournament holds four teams; three that split the East and West players among them and a fourth team of rookies to shake up the competition. These rookies were the winning squad from the Rising Stars event on Friday.

These teams were put into two semifinal games, where the winners would go head-to-head in the title game. The team to earn a target score of 40 points won the game.

The Teams

Here are your 2025 NBA All-Star teams:

Shaq’s OGs

Kenny’s Young Stars

Chuck’s Global Stars

Candace’s Rising Stars

The OFFICIAL names for this year's All-Star Squads: ⭐ Shaq's OGs

⭐ Kenny's Young Stars

⭐ Chuck's Global Stars pic.twitter.com/qihVZZS62Q — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2025

The Tournament

The semifinal games started off with Team Kenny against Team Chuck, while Team Shaq went up against Team Candace. Chuck’s Global Stars outperformed the Young Stars as they finish their game with a 41-32 win. As for the rest, Shaq’s OGs comes out on top with a 42-35 score against Candace’s Rising Stars.

The title game was next, with Shaq’s OGs playing Chuck’s Global Stars. An even match; anyone could win the trophy. In the end, Shaq’s OGs came out victorious, nailing the coffin on Team Chuck as they secure the 41-25 win.

Above all, Steph Curry was titled the MVP of the game, scoring 20 out of the 41 points for Team Shaq, grabbing 10 rebounds and 6 three-point field goals. This was the second time in Curry’s career that he has won the title.

Jayson Tatum was a close second to Curry as he notched 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the match.

Both players, along with the entire roster of Shaq’s OGs, are going home this week with their names on the first NBA All-Star tournament trophy.

The Future

Will there be another format change this year? With long gaps of advertisements and entertainment being placed between the action, there may be some tweaks placed to solidify the perfect All-Star game. The experiments casted on this year’s format left fans with mixed feelings, so expect that possibility in 2026.