Magic Ready For Revenge Against Hawks

The Orlando Magic are looking for a win as they head north to Atlanta where they will face the Hawks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

This game is crucial for both teams, who are searching for a late-season push to the playoffs. Only 26 games remain in the regular season for the Magic and 27 for the Hawks to improve their standings. The duo’s last matchup Feb. 10 was close, but ultimately the Hawks pulled out a win, 112-106.

The teams are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference, where the Magic (27-29) are ranked 7th and the Hawks (26-29) are 8th.

Orlando and Atlanta are struggling to maintain success, both only managing four wins in their last 10 games. In those games, the Magic have averaged 106.8 points, falling behind the Hawks’ average of 118.7 points.

However, the Magic may have an edge as they are coming off of a 102-86 win against the Hornets last Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Hawks suffered a bitter overtime loss to the Knicks last Wednesday, 149-148.

All-Star Break

It has been more than a week since both teams had a matchup due to the All-Star Game. Neither the Magic nor the Hawks were represented on the roster. However, Atlanta’s Trae Young was voted in as an injury replacement for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is the second year in a row Young has been a named a replacement for the All-Star Game.

Many fans were surprised Magic power forward Paolo Banchero was left off the All-Star list after he made his first appearance at last year’s game.

Mac McClung, who is on a two-way contract with Orlando, won his third straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest title. McClung is a guard for the Osceola Magic in the G-League.

Game Time

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game will stream on Bally Sports Florida.