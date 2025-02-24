Franz Wagner and Anthony Black help Magic cruise past Wizards

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic (29-30) took apart the Wizards (9-47) Sunday night in a 110-90 victory. Although the Magic’s season has not gone as planned, it is important they win every game they can with a tight race for the play-in seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Magic getting everyone involved

The Magic had 5 players in double figures in the victory. Anthony black and Franz Wagner led the team in scoring with 23 points each. Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze provided the other 3 double-figure scoring nights. Franz Wagner’s performance included a lot more than scoring though. He also put up five assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. Wagner also helped spark a crucial third quarter 22-6 run to secure the large margin of victory.

coast 2 coast feat. Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/rdqp7p2vyj — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 24, 2025

Anthony Black proved why he was selected to the rising stars challenge as he dropped 23 points in 27 minutes. He shot extremely efficiently, going 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep. Black also added seven rebounds, three assists, a block, and a steal to his performance. As the season goes on, Anthony Black makes it clear time and time again that he has the potential to be a star in the future.

Board man gets paid

Although most team stats were fairly even, the Magic outpaced the Wizards heavily in rebounding 47-36. Being able to haul in rebounds to convert on second chance points opportunities and deny second chance opportunities on the other end proved extremely crucial for the Magic, as it does in every basketball game. The big men Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic in rebounding with nine rebounds each. This disparity in rebounds could be in large part due to the absence of rookie big man Alex Sarr for the Wizards. No matter the circumstances, the Magic crashed the boards and secured the win.

Looking ahead

The next game for the Orlando Magic comes Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10). As the second half of the NBA season rolls around, every game on the Magic schedule becomes more important than the last.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.