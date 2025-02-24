Lightning Slay Kraken To Keep Winning Streak Alive

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Sunday, improving its all-time record to 7-0-1 against Seattle. With this win, the Lightning have also extended their current win streak to five games.

Game Summary

Starting off in the first period, both teams were held scoreless, playing back-and-forth defense until the end of the period.

Tampa Bay scored one point in the second period. Defenseman Ryan McDonagh cleared the puck out of the Tampa Bay zone, allowing for left winger Brandon Hagel to slide a backhander into the net.

Both teams snapped into action in the third period. Around 11 minutes in, the Lightning struck another point on the board. Center Brayden Point won an offensive zone draw to right winger Nikita Kucherov, who evaded Kraken goaltender Ales Stezka to secure the point.

Two minutes later, Tampa Bay extended the lead to 3-0 as center Luke Glendening scored his fourth goal of the season.

With less than five minutes on the clock, the Kraken broke the Lightning’s shutout. Seattle center Shane Wright redirected a shot by defenseman Brandon Montour to complete the point. The Kraken were still down 3-1 but were on the board.

Tampa Bay reacts with one final point to end the game. Left winger Nick Paul scores on an empty net, extending the team’s lead back to three. The timer buzzed with a final score of 4-1.

What To Expect

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be back for more this Tuesday as they host the Edmonton Oilers in Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay is 6-4 against the Oilers in their last ten meetings.

The puck drops this Tuesday at 7:30 PM.