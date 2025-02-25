Lightning Look For Sixth Straight Win

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning (32-20-4) host the Edmonton Oilers (34-19-4) tonight at Amalie Arena.

Lightning Keeps On Striking

Tampa Bay is has been on an absolute heater the past 30 days. The Lightning have won six of their last seven games since Jan. 30.

In their first game back from hiatus, Tampa picked up right where they left off and crushed Seattle 4-1 at Amalie Arena for their fifth straight win.

The offensive engine continues to churn for the Bolts, netting at least 4 goals in every game of the streak.

The Lightning have totaled 24 goals in this five-game streak, 21 of which have come from even strength. While a potent power play unit is important (and the team has capitalized on 3 of 8 in the stretch), the sheer dominance in 5 on 5 play is even more impressive.

Brandon Hagel has led the way for Tampa with 10 points in the past 5 contests.

Oilers Slipping Out of Break

On the complete other end of Tampa’s winning ways are Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Edmonton has struggled of late and are in the midst of a 3-game skid. They’re 0-2 since McDavid sealed the 4-Nations trophy for Canada.

The immediate cause for the Oilers’ struggles is goaltending.

The tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have been lit up for 5+ goals in each of the past 3 games. Neither goalie has recorded a save percentage of over .900 in this stretch- including surrendering 6 goals to the mediocre Flyers.

Bottom Line

Tonight’s matchup will be a test for both sides. Edmonton is starving for an end-to-end quality performance and could be more desperate because of it. They enter tonight’s contest as slight underdogs (-105) per ESPN Bet. Tampa is riding high, but this is the best team they’ve faced in the past 8 games in terms of record.

With the stability of Andrei Vasilevskiy in net (.930 SV% through last 5 games) compared to Skinner and Pickard, and Tampa’s even strength efficiency peaking while Edmonton has stalled out of the break, the Bolts are in a better spot for a win tonight.

Puck drop is set for 7:30pm on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.