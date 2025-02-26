Magic Crushed By Cavaliers

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic suffered a brutal 40-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 122-82, Tuesday at home. The Cavs, who are No. 1 in the Western Conference, broke the record for the most dominant road win in program history. Orlando (29-31) fell to Cleveland (48-10) 120-109 when they played earlier this season on Nov. 1.

Things seemed a little less bleak for the Magic at halftime, when they were only trailing by 12. However, the Cavaliers had a momentum that the Magic just could not match.

Cleveland’s offense was on fire as five players broke double-digit scores. Ty Jerome lead the Cavs, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes. Evan Mobley, Max Strus and De’Andre Hunter followed behind with 17 points each.

Despite Paolo Banchero’s game-high score of 26 points, the Magic’s offense could not provide enough support to give them an edge over the Cavs. Orlando’s bench only reached a combined 13 points. Franz Wagner’s 19 made him the only other teammate to reach double-digit scoring. Guard Cole Anthony left the game with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter.

Cole Anthony suffered a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of tonight’s game vs Cleveland. Anthony will not return tonight. pic.twitter.com/104hFKmGnz — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 26, 2025

Magic’s Reflection

Orlando triumphed over the Wizards 110-90 on Feb. 23, a feat that could have given the Magic the motivation they needed against the Cavs.

“There is no rhyme or reason, we got our butts kicked,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said in the post-game press conference. “We weren’t organized. We were taking too long to set our offense. We weren’t communicating. We just weren’t sharp at all.”

On To the Next

The Magic will be hopeful for a win when they play on their home court against the Golden State Warriors Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and is streaming on Bally Sports Florida.