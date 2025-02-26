Lightning Top Oilers to Extend Winning Streak

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night 4-1. The ‘W’ puts the Florida squad at six consecutive wins, a streak that extends back to February 4, prior to the NHL midseason break. The Lightning hold the third spot in the Atlantic Division and look to climb the league rankings with 25 games remaining.

The Lightning (33-20-4) and Oilers are familiar foes, with Edmonton leading the charge all-time with 24 wins. Tuesday night was a different story with the Bolts lighting up the Amalie Arena ice. The home team loaded the stat sheet with 10 different players tallying a point in the contest. The game was tied at one-a-piece after the first frame thanks to Oilers Leon Draisaitl’s league-leading 43rd goal of the season. The power play score put the Oilers (34-20-4) on the board for the first, and last time.

Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont had a goal of his own to follow Draisaitl’s score with 13:11 left in the first. This opened the flood gates with the Lightning rattling off three more later in the game. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman lit the lamp in the second period, extending the team’s lead to 3-1.

Hedman’s power play goal came off a Nikita Kucherov assist, his 58th of the season. The veteran right wing added another assist in the final frame, totaling 59 on the year, the third best in the NHL. Nick Paul’s 18th goal of the 2025 season put the game away 7:23 into the third.

Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up his 27th win on the 11th year of his extensive career. The Lightning legend maintains a .920 save percentage in 2025, which ranks third across the league’s goalies.

The Lightning will face another Canada opponent, the Calgary Flames, Thursday. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at the Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay looks to ride its overall win streak to seven games on home ice.