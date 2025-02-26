P.K. Yonge and Lake Weir shake hands after the game last Thursday, a 12-3 Blue Wave win. [Alexa Leipold]

P.K. Yonge Baseball Wins Home Opener Against Lake Weir

alexaleipold February 26, 2025 Baseball, Gainesville, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School 40 Views

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave baseball team bounced back from a shut-out loss with an easy first-home win of the season against the Lake Weir Hurricanes last Thursday.

In chilly 39-degree weather, the Blue Waves looked to minimize their mistakes from the Gainesville High game Feb. 14 — specifically stolen bases, errors and walks — which they executed to almost perfection.

Masterclass On Mound

Freshman Sam DePaul (1-0) continues to look strong on the mound, striking out nine batters while only allowing just five hits, one walk, two earned runs and one unearned run over five innings. Senior Micah Gratto took over in relief and had a solid game in pitching two innings with zero hits and five strikeouts.

#21 Sam DePaul Pitching
P.K. Yonge freshmen Sam DePaul pitching against Lake Weir last Thursday. [Alexa Leipold]

Scoring In Bunches

Lake Weir’s struggles were evident on the mound, where three Hurricanes pitchers combined to allow nine errors, nine walks and only five strikeouts. The Blue Waves made sure to capitalize with quality at-bats and smart baserunning. They posted a on-base percentage of .514 compared to the Hurricanes’ .344. The game cracked open in the bottom of the second when the Blue Wave scored five runs. Star performers included senior Josh Davis, who went 2-for-3 (double, one RBI) and an OBP of .750. Gratto also performed well with one walk, one hit and a run scored, while Nico Wheeler had two hits and two runs and Colt Kramer drove in three runs, two coming home on a single.

After the fourth inning, the Blue Waves led 12-1, needing only one more inning until the mercy rule took effect. However, Lake Weir refused to end early, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth to extend the game. With momentum building for the Hurricanes (1-6), Gratto shut them out in the last two innings to seal the dominant win.

The Blue Wave (3-1) continued the scoring ambush Tuesday at Ocala Christian (0-4) by winning 15-0 in four innings. They return home for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against

the Palatka Panthers (2-4) and close the week by hosting Saint Francis at 6 p.m. Friday.

