Florida Women’s Basketball Falls To No. 13 Oklahoma On Senior Night

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida women’s basketball team fell to No. 13 Oklahoma 89-65 on Thursday. This was the last home game for the Gators as they celebrated their graduating seniors.

How it Happened

Although Florida (14-15, 5-10 SEC) started slow, it found momentum after forward Alexia Dizeko scored a 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The play put the score at 16-10 in favor of Oklahoma. The Gators’ Alexia Gassett continued to close the margin with a layup that cut the deficit to only two points. A 3-pointer by guard Laila Reynolds finally put Florida up with only 51 seconds remaining.

However, this lead, which lasted 16 seconds, would be the only one for the Gators.

The Gators remained close to OU at the start of the second quarter, trailing by only four points with 8:26 left of play in the half (28-24). However, Florida allowed Oklahoma to put up 22 points in the quarter to make the score 44-32 going into halftime.

Deficit Widens

Florida repeated the cycle of getting closer, but then going on a slump in the second half.

The Gators went on a 7-0 run that was started with a jumper by guard Jeriah Warren just 1:55 into the third quarter. However, Oklahoma (22-6, 9-5) quickly responded when guard Payton Verhulst made a tip-in shot to put the score at 50-41 in favor of the Sooners.

OU only outscored Florida by three points in the third quarter (20-17), but the deficit that started in the first half proved to be too costly for the Gators.

Oklahoma entered the final 10 minutes of the game leading 64-49 and looking to make a statement. It went on an 8-0 run just 47 seconds into the fourth quarter that lasted until there was 6:20 remaining. After 5:26 of play, the Sooners had a 33 point lead.

Call For Celebration

Despite the Gators’ loss, they still found space to celebrate the graduating seniors on the team. Six Florida players were recognized: Dizeko, Warren, Eriny Kindred, Ra Shaya Kyle, Paige Clausen and Kenza Salgues.

Up Next