Gators Open SEC Indoor Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

No. 12/18 Florida men’s and women’s track and field team opened Day 1 of the SEC Indoor Championships on Thursday in College Station, Texas.

The Gators competed in four events and the women’s team sits at No. 4 in the leaderboard after the first day.

2025 SEC Indoor | Day 1 Team Scores | Women 32 Arkansas

31 Oklahoma

19 LSU

13 Texas A&M

11 Florida — RazorbackTF/XC (@RazorbackTF) February 28, 2025

In the distance medley relays, the team of Tia Wilson, Gabrielle Matthews, Jessica Edwards and Hilda Olemomoi came in third at 10:55.92. The performance jumps the team up to No. 4 in UF history. Florida fell about .51 seconds short from South Carolina in second.

The men’s team placed eighth in the DMR at 9:42.05.

Defending SEC Indoor 200m champion Wanya McCoy started hot on Day 1 by setting a personal best in the prelims. His 20.25 performance beats his time last year by .04 and advances him to the finals.

McCoy only trailed Kentucky’s Carli Makarawu (20.20) in the prelims.

HE'S BAAAAAAAACK!👀 Wanya McCoy, the defending SEC Indoor 200m champ, is moving on to the 200m finals with a 20.25 personal best time. 🤯 📺: SECN + | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/n42xr9a90Q — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 27, 2025

Garrett Fox and Jaden Wiley also finished in 13th and 14th in the men’s 200m. Fox’s pace of 20.98 is a personal best, improving from 21.67. Malique Smith-Band came in at 18th. On the women’s side, Laila Owens came in at 27th.

Anthaya Charlton, who set the world lead in the long jump earlier this season, came in fourth in the event.

A fourth-place finish for Charlton (6.47m) nets the Gators their first 5️⃣ team points of the meet!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/ywPhDOtQuy — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 28, 2025

India Alix and Alyssa Banales came in at No. 15 and No. 18, respectively, in the long jump. Malcolm Clemons had a productive effort on the men’s side in 10th place.

Day 2 of the SEC Indoor Championships continues at noon ET Friday.



