Alabama Will Try to Bounce Back Against WCU Despite Injuries

The Western Carolina Catamounts head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the Crimson Tide at the Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide look to pick up a win against the Catamounts in their final home game. These two teams first met on the gridiron back in 2004 and have played four times overall. The Tide won all four meetings with a combined score of 201-20.

Alabama Injury Update

Alabama continues to struggle with injuries this season, headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury. They could potentially be without many starters for Saturday’s game in addition to Tagovailoa’s absence.

Coach Nick Saban says that defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and DJ Dale along with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III are all questionable to start for the game this weekend. Davis suffered a sprained ankle, Dale suffered a twisted knee and Ruggs sustained bruised ribs at Mississippi State.

Even further, Alabama is already without additional starters. Wide Receiver LaBryan Ray hurt his foot earlier in the season. In addition, Saban mentioned in a press conference earlier this week that defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis is also dealing with an injury that he suffered last week.

With so many key players injured, the team will have to rely on the younger and inexperienced players against Western Carolina. Potential starters for the defensive line include Christian Barmore, Tevita Musika, Justin Eboigbe, Byron Young, Stephon Wynn Jr., Ishmael Sopsher and Braylen Ingraham.

Alabama currently has five freshmen linemen on its roster. Dale, Young and Eboigbe have regularly played this season, while Ingraham has only appeared in one game and Sopsher has yet to play on the field.

Moreover, Mac Jones takes the job of starting quarterback Saturday with Tua out for the rest of the season.

The Crimson Tide host the Catamounts on Saturday November 23. Kickoff is set for 12 p-m ET on ESPN.