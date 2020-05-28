Mayfield feeling healthy and optimistic about the season

The Cleveland Browns finished third in the AFC North the past two season, even after acquiring first round draft pick Mayfield in 2018. The Browns were hoping this Oklahoma graduate would add some offensive spark to the team, but so far they have not been able to twin their division. Despite the previous seasons, Mayfield and his team are optimistic about the upcoming 2020 season.

Quieter Baker Mayfield knows Year 3 is vital for him after a rough 2019. by @twithersAPhttps://t.co/S8EibeKoVR — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) May 28, 2020

Mayfield working hard

While the outbreak of COVID-19 has abruptly halted several sport seasons, the NFL is still on track to start on time. Still, players and coaches are having to workout and practice under very unique conditions.

The Browns, armed with a new coach staff, are encouraging players to use these home-workouts as a time to get back to the basic and fundamentals of football.

A rocky second year

Mayfield is entering into his third season in the NFL, and his record with Cleveland is not where he wants it to be. In 2019, he threw for 3,827 yards and acquired 22 touchdowns. The twenty-five year old wants to turn the tables on what has been a lackluster first two seasons.

Baker is known for being quite a fiery player, known for boasting and bragging in some interviews. But this season, he approaches everything differently–a quieter one.

“It’s time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it, ” – the 6’1 Browns quarterback

Additionally, he puts plenty of pressure on himself to improve his own game in order to ensure his team is better.

How did he spend quarantine?

Many professional athletes have taken the time to improve their skills as well as develop new hobbies. And Mayfield is not different. Like many of us, he has been binging new shows on Netflix and enjoying the nice outside weather. But, he has taken the time to improve his golf game.

Maybe his golf game will improve so much that he’ll play in the Charity Golf Tournament alongside the likes of Tiger Woods in the future.

Sound used in this story courtesty of ESPN and ABC Newscall