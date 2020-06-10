MLBPA proposes 89-game season

The negotiation carousel continues as the MLBPA proposed an 89-game season on Tuesday that includes full prorated salaries.

Other specifics of the deal

This proposal from the MLBPA will include 16 playoff teams, eight from each league, with a season start date of July 11. In addition, individuals who are at risk of COVID-19 may opt out of the 2020 season with full pay. Regardless, don’t expect this deal to be accepted. ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan explains why.

Although it may not seem like it, but this is a step in the right direction. The players want to play the most amount of games possible. Considering the last MLBPA proposal had 114 games, this is a step forward.

Money is obviously the biggest blockade from getting a deal done. Players want more of it and owners don’t want to give anymore up. It’s a cycle that has been going on since March. If a deal is to be made though, fully prorated salaries seem like they’ll be part of it.

MLB Insider Buster Olney had a perfect analogy for the situation the owners a players are in. He calls no games being played as a burning house with both sides not grabbing the hose. The MLB has already lost 40% of its scheduled games so whatever it takes, a deal needs to be done.

Timeline of other proposals

On March 26, the league and player’s association agreed to pushing back the start of the season as well as pay during the hiatus. In addition, a new draft date was set, which will begin Wednesday night.

Time went on and the MLB formulated their first proposal. This was presented on May 12 that included a shortened regular season.

Even more time passed until the MLBA submitted their counterproposal on May 31. This included a 114-game season with full prorated salaries with deferrals if the playoffs were not played.

On June 3, the MLB rejected this plan suggesting a season of closer to 50 games. This week saw a lot of action; on Monday, MLB proposes a 76-game season with 75% prorated salaries and Tuesday saw the current proposal.

This is just a shortened version of the timeline but one thing is for sure, this is laughable. The MLB had an opportunity to be the only major sport going on. Unfortunately, they’re still talking money while the NBA, NHL and MLS are talking playoff formats. Baseball had an opportunity to help lift spirits with all the current events going on. Now, we just hope there’s an opportunity to play at all.

