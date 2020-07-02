PGA stops in Detroit

The PGA tour’s next stop is the Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place in Detroit. This event will follow along with suit like previous tournaments with no spectators. The event began today with a field of 156 golfers.

PGA players on the course

The winner of the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson, along with Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Reed, will all be participating. Fowler, like many others, is happy to have sports back. Even with some of his competitors testing positive, the attitude on the course is still upbeat.

So, who’s missing?

Even with all the safety measures, positive coronavirus cases are inevitable. Golf saw its first cases last week. Four more players tested positive the past couple of days. Hunter Campbell pulled himself from the events in Michigan after his diagnosis.

“I support the tour’s protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well,” – the 46-year-old professional golfer

Golf has the reputation of being the quietest sport. But it has never been silent. With no spectators, there is an obvious void on the course. Players feel the lack of energy and it’s been difficult to play without that flourishing atmosphere they are used to. Brandt Snedeker shares how golf now has a different look.

Protocols and guidelines

The PGA has been evolving their COVID-19 protocols, including mandate isolation after a positive test result. This is the case for Nick Watney who has been quarantined in South Carolina. With the virus having new updates every day, the golf world is making adaptions as much as they can to ensure safety.

First-day results

After the first day of play in Detroit, Doc Fordman, Scott Stalings and Kevin Kisner are all tied for first shooting seven-under-par. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, July 5th.