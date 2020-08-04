Action Continues in NBA Bubble

The action inside the NBA bubble continues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. Twelve teams took to the court on Monday with 12 more set to tip-off today.

Notable Takeaways From Monday’s Games

Arguably the biggest news following the conclusion of Monday’s games had to do with the Los Angeles Lakers and their playoff seeding. After defeating the Utah Jazz, 116-108, the Lakers officially clinched the No.1 overall seed in the Western Conference.

Forward Anthony Davis led the way for Los Angeles, going 13 for 28 from the field with 42 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Additionally, Davis also fared well from three-point range, as he went 4 for 8 from behind the arc.

Aggressiveness was something Davis noted at the conclusion of the game. He said he and the team, in general, needed to ramp up the physicality a little more.

Right behind Davis in points was super star forward LeBron James. James had a nice night from the field, scoring 22 points on 9-16 shooting.

While the Lakers perhaps stole most of the headlines by wrapping up the West’s No.1 spot, there were plenty of other notable performances from some of the NBA’s top players and teams.

Of Monday’s six games, only two had a victory margin of 10 points or more, which called for some nail-biting finishes across the league.

The Miami Heat suffered their first loss in the bubble after falling to the Toronto Raptors 107-103. Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet had the top performance, as he scored 36 points on 8-16 shooting from the field. VanVleet also went a perfect 13-13 from the free-throw line as well.

Other noteworthy scores from Monday:

Nuggets defeat Thunder in an overtime thriller 121-113.

Pacers beat Wizards 111-100.

Pelicans defeat Grizzlies 109-99. Keep playoff hopes alive.

76ers beat Spurs 132-130.

Previewing Today’s Matchups

Monday provided some great basketball all around for NBA fans. It looks as though Tuesday’s games will be just as intriguing.

Getting the day started will be the Milwaukee Bucks squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets beginning at 1:30 p.m. Roughly an hour later, quite possibly two of the league’s best young stars go at it, when Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks matchup against De’Aaron Fox’s Sacramento Kings at 2:30 p.m.

In the afternoon/evening slate, the Phoenix Suns face off against the Los Angeles Clippers, with tip-off set for 4 p.m.

Two Eastern Conference games will come after this matchup, as the Orlando Magic take on the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m.

This will be followed by the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m.

Rounding out a full day of games will be the Houston Rockets squaring against the Portland Trailblazers. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.