Bryson DeChambeau Wins The US Open

The US Open Championship came to an end last Sunday, as American golfer Bryson DeChambeau takes home the trophy.

The win marks the first victory for DeChambeu at one of golf’s major championships. DeChambeau, who just recently turned 27, was able to claim victory with a score of -6.

DeChambeau is the only golfer in the tournament’s history to finish with a score under par.

A truly dominant Sunday at Winged Foot. Congratulations to our 2020 #USOpen champion, @b_dechambeau! pic.twitter.com/4VAFJmseST — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020

DeChambeau’s Secret To Success

Bryson DeChambeau is not like other traditional golfers. Since the coronavirus outbreak, DeChambeau has been working with a personal trainer to help build muscle.

DeChambeau has returned to golf with an additional 40 pounds of muscle.

The 27-year-old used his extra bulk to approach the US Open as he hopes his style of play of pure strength could spark others to approach golf differently.

Amazing feeling after so much hard work has gone into this transformation of my game and outlook. Thank you to my fans, team and sponsors for sticking with me. And thank you to the @USGA, @usopengolf and Winged Foot for an incredible test. So honored to have won my 1st major here pic.twitter.com/75OEogzMtc — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) September 21, 2020

The Future For Golf

DeChambeau’s unique playstyle of pure strength has cause rivals to copy his take on the game. DeChmabeau uses a straight-armed clock face motion, along with techniques borrowed from competitive long driving specialists.

Adam Scott, one of the first golf players to add length to his driving, lead to the distance debate. DeChambeau and the other athletes have grown from Scott’s playstyle as they work to see how far they can hit a golf ball.

It doesn't get sweeter than sharing a victory with loved ones ❤️️ A moment they'll never forget. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/n4oEEd20Bf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 20, 2020

Season Schedule

The US Open was originally scheduled for June but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masters will be played on Nov. 12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters will be the last major golf tournament this year.