Eduardo Perez Talks MLB Playoffs

ESPN baseball analyst Eduardo Perez is enjoying the altered-version of the 2020 MLB playoffs.

ALDS

The MLB playoffs continue today as eight teams continue their search for a World Series title. The American League Division Series features both the Rays vs. the Yankees and the Astros versus the A’s.

The Rays and the Yankees are no strangers to playing each other, even in a normal season. This AL East showdown is one that fans of baseball have been looking forward to since the playoffs were set. The Rays took the No. 1 spot and now look to bring another championship to Tampa Bay sports this year. Both teams look for the series lead in game three.

The Astros have been nothing short of controversial throughout the entire season. However, Perez says that despite all of the drama, the Astros have the offensive tools to win. Houston heads into game three looking to close out the series against the A’s.

NLDS

The Braves and the Marlins make up one National League Division Series while the Dodgers and the Padres make up the other.

The Braves are currently up one game in the series after taking game one from the Marlins on Tuesday. It’s fair to say that the Marlins would be the underdog if they were to move on to the championship series. Perez says that we shouldn’t be shocked, though, if the Marlins find success against this Braves team. The two teams met 10 times in the regular season this year, so the Marlins will not be intimidated.

The Dodgers are back in the playoffs this season, again with the No. 1 seed. This time they look to defeat the Padres in the divisional series. Perez says that adding Mookie Betts to the roster has added motivation for this Dodgers team. The Dodgers look to go two games up on the Padres in game two.

Perez’s Thoughts

This MLB season has been unique for many reasons. One of those reasons is the fact that this year’s playoffs included 16 teams rather than the usual 14. While some fans believe that extending the playoffs delegitimizes the playoff hunt, Perez believes the opposite. He thinks that this new form should stay because it only adds to the MLB’s success.

Perez also thinks that the universal DH is not as bad as he once originally thought. He said that he enjoyed the fact that pitchers were not getting hurt at the plate because it allowed us to watch more of the healthy talent on the mound.