Flores Sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins. A historic franchise that has seen its fair share of struggles. Dolphins fans under the age of 47 have unfortunately not had the opportunity to see a Super Bowl victory in their lifetime so far. The 1973 Miami Dolphins were the last Dolphins team to win a Super Bowl. They were led by Super Bowl MVP Larry Csonka, who became the first running back to be named Super Bowl MVP. Over the course of the last 40 plus years, the Miami Dolphins have seen moderate success with the help of Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino in the 1980s and ’90s. However, even he was unable to bring a championship to the city of Miami.

On April 23rd of the pandemic filled the year 2020, a glimpse of hope filled the streets of Miami. That hope goes by the name of Tua Tagovailoa, a 22-year-old kid for ‘Ewa Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii. A left-handed quarterback that led Alabama to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory in 2017, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa had a phenomenal career at the University of Alabama, though it, unfortunately, ended with a season-ending hip injury. However, after substantial rehab, Tagovailoa continued to improve his health and develop into a likable NFL prospect with tremendous upside.

No Tua Yet

Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins understandably wanted to be extremely cautious with his franchise quarterback. Flores opted to select long-time NFL workhorse Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback. This allows Tua Tagovailoa to continue to develop into an NFL ready starter. He can learn what it takes to succeed at the next level from a 16-year NFL veteran and ultimate professional in Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In the midst of preparations for a Week Five matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins stand third in the AFC East with a 1-3 record. Their three losses have come against tough 4-0 teams in the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, and a tough 2-2 New England Patriots team. The Dolphins have also been extremely competitive in each of those losses. They have an average deficit of only seven points in each of those games. This overall competitive level of play is a large factor in Brian Flores electing to keep Fitzpatrick as the starter. Tagovailoa remains on the sidelines.

Will Coach Brian Flores stick with Fitzpatrick as the starter for the rest of the season hoping the veteran can make a playoff push, or will Flores let the young stud Tagovailoa have a shot? Only time will tell. The Miami Dolphins take on the San Francisco 49ers with a 4:05 p.m. eastern kickoff this Sunday.