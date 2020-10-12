Ryan Fitzpatrick still has plenty of “FitzMagic” left in the tank.

He had a near-perfect passer rating of 154.5 Sunday as the Miami Dolphins upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road 43-17 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick joined Dan Marino — yes, that Dan Marino — as the only Dolphins players to record 35o passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a game.

Fitzpatrick Comes Out Firing

It didn’t take long for the Dolphins’ offense to catch fire. Fitzpatrick connected with Adam Shaheen from three yards out on Miami’s opening drive. Then, Myles Gaskin punched one in to give the Dolphins an early 14-0 lead.

San Francisco finally got on the board in the second quarter with a Kyle Juszczyk touchdown run. However, Miami responded quickly. Devante Parker reeled in a 22-yard score — his second of the season.

Before the half came to an end, Jason Sanders hit three field goals to extend Miami’s lead to 30-7. As a result, the Dolphins scored their most points in the first half since October 2015. Leading to one of the field goals, Mike Gesicki, who finished with five catches, hauled in a 70-yard reception from Fitzpatrick.

Later in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick threaded a 32-yard dime to Preston Williams for another score. Williams led the team with 106 receiving yards on four catches. Sanders sealed the game with two more field goals, accounting for 19 of the Dolphins’ 43 points.

Garoppolo Benched

Jimmy Garoppolo started for the 49ers Sunday at quarterback after missing the last two games due to injury. He went 7-of-17 passing for 77 yards with two interceptions in the first half. Xavien Howard and Bobby McCain both picked off Garoppolo.

Whether it was because of the injury or his struggles, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan benched Garoppolo in the second half. CJ Beathard entered and performed slightly better, but his lone touchdown pass could not kickstart the 49ers’ offense.

Schedule Changes

Miami (2-3) had its schedule shuffled around by the NFL due to the league’s coronavirus outbreak. First, the Dolphins will host the Jets (0-5) Sunday instead of in Week 10. Miami is still seeking its first home victory.

Then, the Dolphins have their bye week. Originally slated for Week 11, Miami will be off on Week 7. Additionally, games against the Chargers and Broncos were moved to Week 10 and 11, respectively.