Brady, Bucs take on Giants in Monday Night Football

The New York Giants will face a familiar foe in Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Brady vs. the Giants

The five-time Super Bowl champion has handled the Giants well in the regular season. Only one of five matchups have been a loss. The postseason, however, is another story.

The Giants have cost Brady two Super Bowl rings. In 2007, he and the New England Patriots entered the championship matchup rolling after a flawless regular season and two playoff wins. New York was 10-6, but those numbers turned meaningless once both teams stepped onto the field.

Brady and the New England offense couldn’t find a rhythm. They held a narrow 7-3 lead going into halftime, and both teams found the end zone to make the game 14-10 late in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver David Tyree was the Giants’ hero. After narrowly escaping a sack, Eli Manning slung the ball downfield. Tyree pinned the ball against his helmet to make the catch, keep the drive alive, and set the Giants’ up for the game-winning touchdown.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1224380213641056258?s=20

While Super Bowl 46 provided a chance at redemption, it unfolded much the same way. The Patriots got out to a 17-9 lead, but a pair of field goals and a touchdown pushed the Giants ahead. New England tried to put more points on the board, but Brady was picked off. Once again, the Giants scored with less than a minute to go. Once again, Brady came up just short.

Breaking It Down

Tampa Bay

Tonight’s matchup should help erase those losses. The Bucs enter the game at 5-2 on the season behind playmakers like Rob Gronkowski. After a slow start to the season, he’s finally started to click with the offense and has scored in each of their last two games.

Defensively, the Bucs’ unit is third-best in the league, and they’re only allowing 66 rushing yards per game, according to The Ledger. They’ve also allowed 20 or fewer points in five games this season.

https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1323248499081777172?s=20

New York Giants

The Giants, on the other hand, are 1-6 on the season. Their lone victory came in Week Six against the Washington Football Team. Despite their record, head coach Joe Judge believes they can match up against all of their opponents.

To get a win tonight, they’ll need quarterback Daniel Jones to have a big night. He’s ranked 21st in the league according to ESPN’s QBR and has thrown for 1,410 yards on the season. He’ll have to find a way to penetrate the Bucs’ defense and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers.

Where to Watch

Tonight’s game can be seen on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM.