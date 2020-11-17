Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss has been postponed because of continued COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program.

Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday that only one player remains positive for the virus. Also, an undisclosed number of players are still in quarantine due to contact tracing. Texas A&M’s current state has dropped the team below the 53-player limit mandated by the SEC for the second-straight week.

The Aggies were supposed to face Tennessee on Nov. 14, but the SEC moved that matchup to Dec. 12. Conference officials have yet to reschedule Texas A&M’s meeting with Ole Miss, however. If the Aggies and Rebels both miss out on the SEC Championship Game, then Dec. 19 would serve as a possible makeup date.

⚠️ SCHEDULE UPDATE: Saturday's game vs Ole Miss has been postponed. The opportunity to reschedule will be evaluated. 🔗 https://t.co/FVB1kDkhyP#GigEm pic.twitter.com/c52IcptOMW — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 16, 2020

Texas A&M Staying Prepared

Ten days have passed since Texas A&M’s last game. However, that hasn’t stopped the team from preparing for what’s ahead.

On Monday, Fisher said the coaching staff has worked on evaluating its own players during the unexpected downtime. Additionally, coaches have been watching film of upcoming opponents to devise effective gameplans. Fisher also mentioned video conferences as the go-to channel of communication between him and his players.

Self-isolation of several Aggies has limited the team in practice this week.

Nevertheless, Texas A&M is looking to improve on both sides of the ball with the players at its disposal. And Fisher pointed out that training sessions will be comprised of small groups, given the ongoing situation.

Aggies Looking to Keep Momentum

The Aggies had won four straight games before COVID-19 temporarily halted their season. During that winning streak, Texas A&M outscored its opponents 159-86 and even took down the Gators to give UF its first loss of the season.

Offensive lineman Carson Green said Monday that the Aggies, and their supporters, were not happy with the unanticipated bye weeks. However, the senior was aware that Texas A&M can’t control everything surrounding the program.

In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Aggies were ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation. Texas A&M has four games left to show the selection committee that it deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff, though.

The team’s goal is to pick up right where it left off when the Aggies are finally cleared to return, according to Fisher and Green.