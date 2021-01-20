NFL Scouting Combine Shifts Virtual

The NFL Scouting Combine is has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 with about 330 top prospects. These prospects do workouts, individual meetings with teams, and a thorough medical examination. This year, it’s all virtual.

Pro Day is the new NFL Combine

According to a memo released by the NFL on Monday, “any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses.” The NFL will reportedly be working with colleges to have consistency in the workouts across the pro days.

The memo did not discuss how COVID-19 protocols will be upheld at the colleges, but details about how team personnel will attend the pro days will come at a later date.

The NFL just informed clubs the 2021 scouting combine officially is changing formats, per source. No in-person workouts (pro days on campus instead), all virtual interviews and psychological testing, limited in-person medical exams (likely in early April) … a whole new world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

Interviews and testing

All interviews with the prospects and teams will be virtual, as with the psychological tests. The Monday memo states that the staff at the NIC will coordinate the schedule for interviews.

Invited prospects will be scheduled for media interviews with both NFL and club media. Colleges are asked to “help promote the players, their schools, and the upcoming Draft.” in conducting the media availabilities. Coaches and general managers also will be asked to keep their tradition of media availability.

The NFL stated that club physicians and athletic trainers are developing “a plan to obtain comprehensive medical information on each of the invited prospects.” These tests will be held virtually. On the other hand, an additional in-person examination is in line for an undecided number of prospects. This will likely be in early April. One physician and one trainer are able to conduct these examinations per team.

A copy of the memo sent to NFL teams today that means the traditional Indianapolis scouting combine is off this year and there will be no in-person workouts. pic.twitter.com/yrvsqlljN5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2021

How will the virtual NFL Scouting Combine affect players?

Teams will reportedly have access to videos of pro days at different college campuses. Because the workouts are not done at the official Combine, however, teams likely will pay more attention to game film. Workouts and data will still be recorded, but only available through video. It is unknown if these will be available to the public.