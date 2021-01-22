Home / MLB / Hank Aaron Passes Away at 86
Hank Aaron Passes Away at 86

Harrison Smajovits January 22, 2021 MLB 7 Views

To some, he is still the home run king. But to all, Hank Aaron will forever remain a legend.

Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. His passing led to a wave of appreciation for his contributions to the game and the world.

Hank Aaron is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and will forever be remembered as the man who broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

As he closed in on the record in 1974, Aaron faced racism and death threats. But he pushed on, hitting 715 home run on April 8, 1974.

As Aaron rounded second, two men, both white, jumped on to the field and ran with Aaron as he reached third base. He was met by his teammates, family and the press as he reached home plate. He was relieved the journey was over, but no one could take this achievement away from him–even his record of 755 home runs was surpassed by Barry Bonds in 2007.

But, like was stated before, some still he Hank Aaron as the true king.

Along with 755 home runs, Aaron batted .305 and collect 3,771 hits and 2,297 RBIs. To give more perspective to Aaron’s accomplishments, if you remove all of his home runs, he still is a member of the 3,000 Hit Club.

His total RBIs are also still a record, and he holds the other following records:

  • 6,856 career total bases
  • 1,477 career extra-base hits
  • 25 career all-star appearances

 

