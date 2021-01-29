Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Appearances Hit Double Digits

Quarterback Tom Brady closes out this 21st NFL season by appearing in his 10th Super Bowl next weekend.

Super Bowl 55 will take place Sunday, February 7th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Brady and the Bucs will be the first NFL team in history to compete in a Super Bowl in their own home stadium.

Brady and Mahomes

Brady enters his matchup against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with an extensive resume of experience. The Bucs quarterback has accumulated six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowls MVPs, and three league MVPs since 2001.

Although, despite being early into his career, Mahomes has already brought his own accomplishments to the table. Mahomes reps one league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP from his Super Bowl win last season against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Experience doesn’t matter, playing well matters,” explained Brady. “The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team, it’ll be the one that plays the best.”

The age difference between the two QBs is something to comment on. When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2002, Mahomes was in kindergarten. According to Mahomes, he is thankful for the opportunity to potentially grab a repeat win for the Chiefs against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Brady’s Experience in Tampa

After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and becoming a free agent, Brady shockingly decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a two-year contract worth $50 million guaranteed.

The franchise turned to Brady to turn their program around, and he certainly delivered. Overall, Brady explained that he has had an amazing experience so far with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Although, the transition and first season with the Bucs have not always been the smoothest. The COVID-19 pandemic presented major obstacles when adjusting to new teammates and coaching staff.

In conclusion, it will be a captivating and unpredicted experience as the cards unfold this next weekend between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.