Georgia Bulldogs defeat Auburn Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs improve their record to 10-6 on Tuesday night after defeating the Auburn Tigers 91-86. Both teams are now 4-6 in SEC matchups.

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers weren’t able to complete the sweep over Georgia, as they drop to 10-9 this season. In their last meeting, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 95-77 behind freshman guard Sharife Cooper’s outstanding performance, scoring 28 points.

https://twitter.com/AUGoldMine/status/1356787180920832006

Auburn has now lost two games in a row as they lost to Baylor Saturday night as well. The Tigers trailed throughout the game, only being able to get within three points of the Bulldogs.

The team couldn’t get an offensive rhythm in the first half as they shot 38.5 percent from the field. Auburn finished the second half shooting 55.9 percent and 48.3 percent for the whole game.

The defense didn’t hold up, as they allowed 52 points in the paint and struggled to slow down the Tiger’s offense. In their last matchup, the Tigers had 14 blocks but only recorded 7 blocks last night.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia began the game on a fast start jumping to a 10 to 2 lead behind Junior guard Tye Fagan who scored seven straight points. They were very impressive in the paint as they scored 52 points.

The Bulldogs had six players score in double digits. Fagan led the bulldogs with 16 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Toumani Camara scored 15 points and 12 rebounds, recording his fifth double-double this season.

Toumani Camara is the first player to have 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and multiple steals in under 30 minutes against Auburn, since 2010. 📸: @KathrynSkeean pic.twitter.com/Wc8VLI1jC3 — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) February 3, 2021

Sophomore Sahvir Wheeler scored 13 points and seven assists. Forward P.J. Horne scored 13 points, and guard Justin Kier scored 11 points. Also, freshman guard K.D. Johnson scored 11 points in the win.

In the end, Georgia shot 49.3 percent from the field and 49.8 percent from behind the three-point line Tuesday night.

Next matchups

The Georgia Bulldogs will host Vanderbilt in their next matchup on Saturday, February 6 at 1 p.m., and Ole Miss will take on the Auburn Tigers at 4 p.m.