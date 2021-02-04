Mahomes Ready for Another Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is still taking in the glory from Super Bowl LIV after leading the Chiefs’ franchise to its second ring. But instead of soaking it all in, Mahomes’ team got right back to work.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their second straight Super Bowl appearance. They are ready to go into Tampa after stomping through the 2020 season. The last time the teams met was Week 12 in Tampa Bay. The Chiefs came out on top with a narrow three point win over the Buccaneers.

Super Bowl LV is arguably going to be one of the most exciting quarterback matchups of all time. Tom Brady’s admirable ability to effectively dissect the defense before the snap is a level Mahomes is looking to reach. Brady’s quick movement and composure in the pocket make his status as the GOAT no question.

Preparing for Tampa pass rush

The Buccaneers have a special group of guys on their fast-paced defense. They went from a 15th ranking of total defense in 2019 to finishing as the sixth ranked group in the 2020 season. One key player on Tampa Bay’s defense is linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Barrett is a force on Tampa’s defense, one that Mahomes will have to keep an eye out for at all times.

There will be several backups along the Chiefs’ offensive line as injuries caught up with Kansas City. Both of Kansas City’s starting tackles will be out for Super Bowl LV, but the Chiefs run an explosive offense. The Kansas City offense is littered with talent that led the Chiefs to lead in pass offense this season. On Sunday, the Chiefs will need to go unfazed by the blows to its offensive line.

Will Brady be passing the torch to the young gunslinger?

Mahomes threw for 286 yards and totaled three touchdowns in his first Super Bowl appearance. His first Super Bowl appearance was not his best as he threw a season-high two interceptions. Trailing by 10 going into the fourth quarter, Mahomes reverted back into the prodigy we see today. He dropped 21 points on the San Francisco 49ers to earn his first ring.

Looking ahead to Super Bowl LV, we will have to wait and see if history will repeat itself as the Chiefs are the most recent team to beat the Buccaneers. If Mahomes can pull off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Brady may be passing the torch as the face of the NFL.