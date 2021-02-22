Gators Men’s Tennis Gain Momentum in SEC Defeating Auburn

The No. 11 Florida Men’s Tennis team defeated Auburn 6-1 on Sunday at at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. With this at-home win, the Gators have improved to 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators dominated in singles and made a comeback with four three-set match victories after Auburn took the doubles point early in the match-up. This match-up serves as the Gators third straight win this season, after previously taking down Alabama and UCF.

Singles Proved to be Dominant

UF Men’s Tennis won all six of their singles matches against Auburn.

Senior Duarte Vale played up to his title of captain as he dominated with two 6-2 set victories over Auburn’s Tim Dollman at No.1 singles. Senior Josh Goodger also took quick action against Auburn’s Spencer Gray at No. 6 singles, winning his sets 6-2 and 6-4.

Captain Sam Riffice had a strong performance in No. 2 singles defeating Auburn’s Tyler Stice in a three-set thrilling match. Riffice took down Stice in the first set by a score of 6-2. Stice answered his loss by winning the second set by a score of 7-5. Riffice won the match by taking the third set by a score of 6-4, and tipped his hat to Stice to mark the end of the battle.

Andy Andrade added to the Gators winning record with a three-set victory over Auburn’s Jan Galka in No. 3 singles. During this tightly-contested match, Andrade won the first set by a score of 7-6 with a 7-2 tiebreaker. Andrade fell to Galka in the second set, but he was able to make a comeback in the third set in order to win the match.

Looking Forward

The Gators are scheduled to hit the road for two upcoming matches. The first of the road matches is against LSU at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Gators will travel to face No. 10 Texas A&M on Sunday at noon.