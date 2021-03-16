7 Teams Representing the SEC in the NCAA Women’s Tournament

The SEC is well represented in the National College Athletic Association Women’s Tournament with seven SEC squads that qualified.

Including No. 1 seed South Carolina, No. 2 seed Texas A&M, No. 3 seeds Georgia and Tennessee, No. 4 seeds Arkansas and Kentucky and No. 7 Seed Alabama.

Looking At Each Team

South Carolina

No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks are scheduled to start against the No. 16 seed Mercer Bears on Sunday, Mar. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

The Gamecocks are the No.1 seed once again and have had a stellar season with only four losses and twenty-two wins. The team had an average of 76.8 points per game with a scoring margin of +17.5 throughout the season. The Gamecocks will have to play without senior guard Lele Grissett who suffered a leg injury in the SEC Tournament championship game on Sun, Mar. 7.

We've got a dance partner for Sunday picked out, time to get to work 😤https://t.co/brt4foaJQ0 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) March 15, 2021

Texas A&M

No 2. seed Texas A&M is scheduled to play against No. 15 seed Troy Trojans on Monday, Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Texas A&M had a good season with twenty-three wins and only two losses. The team had an average of 75.2 points per game with a scoring margin of +14.52 throughout the season.

Georgia

No. 3 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs are set to play against No. 14 seed Drexel Dragons on Monday, Mar. 22 at 12:00 p.m.

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs have had twenty-six wins and six losses this season with an average of 72.3 points per game with a scoring margin of +11.4 throughout the season.

Tennessee

No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers will play against No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday, Mar. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Tennessee lady Volunteers have had sixteen wins and seven losses this season with an average of 72 points per game and a scoring margin of 9.8 throughout the season.

Arkansas

No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks will play No. 13 seed Wright State Raiders on Monday, Mar. 22 at 2:00 p.m.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have had nineteen wins and eight losses this season with an average of 83.1 points per game and a scoring margin of +9.0 throughout the season.

Kentucky

No. 4 seed Kentucky Wildcats will play No. 13 seed Idaho State Bengals on Sunday, Mar. 21 at 2:00 p.m.

The Kentucky Wildcats have had seventeen wins and eight losses this season. They have an average of 73.1 points per game and a scoring margin of 7.3 throughout the season.

Alabama

No. 7 seed Alabama Crimson Tide will play against No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, Mar. 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Alabama has had sixteen wins and nine losses throughout the season. They had an average of 74.8 points per game and a scoring margin of 4.8 throughout the season. This will be the first time since 1999 that Alabama makes it into the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

All teams are ready to get “dancing'” as they prepare for the upcoming games.