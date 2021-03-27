Gators falls 4-1 in second game in South Carolina series

Two back-to-back losses for Florida in their first away series of the 2021 season. After a heartbreaking 14-inning loss on Friday, the Gators were quieter from the plate as they put up just one run in Saturday’s matchup.

Gamecocks Got Game

The No.25 South Carolina may not have been the favorite going into this series, but they’ve taken two so far. After a walk-off single in the 14th inning on Friday, they kept that offensive momentum going. Wes Clarke, the current NCAA home run leader, did just what he’s known for. In the bottom of the fifth, the junior launched a ball into right that would almost clear the stadium for a three-run shot. Nevertheless, Clarke moves his home run total to 12 on the year.

Their lead expanded in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Callil.

Gators Go Quiet

A team known for his run production struggled at the plate against the Gamecocks. Kris Armstrong was the small fire on the offense going 2-2 on the night. Additionally, both his hits earned him two bases. He was also responsible for the only run for the Gators, with an RBI double in the top of the second.

SCORE, T2: Gators 1 Gamecocks 0 Armstrong doubled to right field, RBI, Thompson scored. Armstrong advanced to 3B on an error. — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 27, 2021

From the hill, Jack Leftwich was uneasy at times. On the surface, going 4.2 innings with just four hits is not bad. But the trouble was with his accuracy at finding the strike zone. He put up five strikeouts on the day but hit six batters in the process. Those untimely hit batters would load the bases in two different innings. Ultimately, the Gamecocks were not able to capitalize on the runners in scoring position.

Another Try

The Gators get another chance to shut down the Gamecocks tomorrow. To avoid a sweep on the road, Gator bats will need to put up more runs than they did today. Hunter Barco will take the hill tomorrow. First pitch set for noon in Columbia, SC.