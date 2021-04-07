Rays on a 3-game Losing Streak Heading into Matchup with Red Socks

The Tampa Bay Rays are heading into their final game in series with the Red Socks.

After opening the season with back-to-back wins, the Rays have dropped three straight games to fall to 2-3 so far this season. Boston pulled off a huge comeback with two late-inning runs before winning in extra innings on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night

A lot of things didn’t go right for the Rays in last night’s match-up. Before the game was carried into extra innings, it showed that Tampa Bay had a lot of cleaning up to do if they wanted to end the series with a win.

Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow struck out nine Red Sox hitters while allowing only one run in six innings of work. Martin Perez did the job for Boston with five hits and three runs allowed in five innings. Manuel Margot gave the Rays the lead in the top of the third. Boston’s Christian Vazquez hit a home run over the monster in the ninth to tie it up and send the game into extra innings.

Extra Innings

Tampa Bay had a 4-3 lead that came to an end after Rafael Devers hit a bomb up left field to tie the game in the 11th inning.

Raffy reminding us…

It was all over for Tampa Bay. J.D walks it off in the 12th inning giving the Socks victory for the second night in a row.

Game Three

Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) will take the mound tonight for the Rays. Nathan Eovaldi (0-1, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) for the Red Socks.

This will be the second start this season for the Rays’ left-handed pitcher. He holds some success on the road at Fenway Park during his career. While he is just 3-2 with a 5.64 ERA versus the Red Sox in 11 career appearances, Yarbrough is 3-0 with a 4.44 ERA in 24 ⅓ frames on the road at Fenway Park.

The Rays hope they can avoid the sweep and get back on the winning track.