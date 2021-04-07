Mar 24, 2016; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Adam Conley (right) talks with Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (left) near the pitchers mound during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Hope to Avoid the Home Sweep Against the Cardinals

Angel Wells April 7, 2021 Baseball, Miami Marlins, MLB 7 Views

The Miami Marlins came up short as the team fell 4-2 in a rally Tuesday night. Miami dropped its fourth home loss to start the beginning of the MLB season.

How It Happened

With the score knotted up at 2 each, sixth inning madness ensued as Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to take the lead over Miami. St. Louis went on to score three runs in the inning. Later in the ballgame, Dylan Carlson rocketed a solo home run in the ninth inning to solidify a Cardinals victory. The insurance run was Carlson’s second homer of the year.

Cardinals Pitcher Bailed Out

After struggling to find his groove early on, Cardinals starting pitcher John Grant managed to work his way out of a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the third. Grant struck out four batters; however, he accumulated three walks over four innings.

Luckily, the St. Louis defense stood its ground on the field and converted a pair of double plays to prevent the Marlins from crossing home plate.

Up On The Mound This Afternoon

Jack Flaherty will throw the first pitch for the Cardinals, while Pablo Lopez will start on the mound for the Marlins. The two will face off in Marlins Park where Lopez has succeeded the most in his career. The youngster has a  3.16 ERA at home compared to a 6.11 on the road. If Lopez’s stellar pitching keeps up, it’s possible that Miami will have a chance to avoid the three-game sweep.

Looking Ahead

Tune in to the live-action as the Marlins look to bounce back into the win column with a victory over the Cardinals beginning at 4:10 pm.

Tags

About Angel Wells

Angel is a student at the University of Florida. She is a Multimedia Journalist who is currently a Sports Reporter and Writer at ESPN Gainesville. Follow her on Twitter (@angelcwells) and Instagram (@angel_wells). Be sure to follow her NFL Twitter account to stay up to date with the latest NFL news. (@UpToDate1NFL)

Check Also

Lightning Failed to Strike Against Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings snapped its 17-game losing streak with a road win over the …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties