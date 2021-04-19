Marlins Fall to Giants in Series Finale

The Miami Marlins fell to the San Francisco Giants in the last game of a three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon.

Strong Pitching Carries Giants

Sunday’s contest saw very few runs put up on the scoreboard. This was in large part due to the solid pitching performances from both San Francisco and Miami.

Marlins’ starter Pablo Lopez pitched six innings, struck out nine batters, allowed two walks and one run. Furthermore, Giants’ starting pitcher Alex Wood faired just as well, pitching five innings and allowing only three hits and no runs in his first start for San Francisco.

The Giants saw five different pitchers take the mound on Sunday, including reliever Camilo Doval, who made his major league debut after pitching one inning and striking out two batters.

Big league debut? No problem. Camilo Doval showed off some nasty stuff with a pair of strikeouts in a 1-2-3 frame for the @SFGiants. pic.twitter.com/dCuY4fI9ee — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 18, 2021

Furthermore, relief pitcher Tyler Rodgers picked up his first save of the season for San Francisco, as well.

The game’s only run came in the third inning when Giants’ second baseman Tommy La Stella was able to score off of a single from left fielder Alex Dickerson.

Marlins’ Bats Kept Quiet

As mentioned already, there wasn’t much offense in Sunday’s game. As a squad, Miami only put up three hits compared to San Francisco, which had six.

Additionally, getting players on base was a problem for the Marlins throughout the game. Miami only managed to have four on base, and two of the four players were called out after trying to steal and stretch a hit into extra bases.

The Marlins also had one player leave the game with an injury, as center fielder Starling Marte tweaked his oblique while batting in the ninth inning.

Looking Ahead

Next up for Miami is a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. Nick Neidert is expected to get the start for the Marlins while Bruce Zimmermann is set to take the mound for the Orioles.

Meanwhile, San Francisco travels to Philadelphia for a three-game series that begins tonight at 7:05 p.m. Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Giants while Chase Anderson will get the nod for the Phillies.