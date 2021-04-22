Former Florida Assistant Coach Darris Nichols Named Head Coach at Radford

The Florida men’s basketball program lost an assistant coach for the second time this offseason as Darris Nichols takes on the head coaching job at Radford University.

Nichols began his career at Florida in the 2015-16 season. With Nichols as an assistant, the Gators were 123-75, including four straight 20-win seasons.

Since Nichols is departing, this now means that all three assistant coaches from Mike White’s initial coaching staff at Florida have now ascended to head coaching positions.

On Wednesday, Radford University welcomed Nichols home, announcing he will be the program’s eighth head coach.

The right guy 😤 Our eighth leader in program history, Darris Nichols#RiseAndDefend x #BigSouthMBB pic.twitter.com/X19Jv1uLCr — Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordMBB) April 21, 2021

Nichols’ History

Before Nichols’ was a coach at Florida, he graduated from Radford High School. He began his college basketball career at West Virginia University where he guided them to an NIT championship in 2007. After graduating, he became part of the West Virginia Graduate Staff.

🗣For new head coach Darris Nichols, the community of Radford has always been home.#RiseAndDefend x @ru_athletics pic.twitter.com/FUWInCApIK — Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordMBB) April 21, 2021

Nichols’ coaching career began in 2011 when he was hired as the assistant coach for Northern Kentucky. He stayed there for two years before filling the same position at Wofford and then Louisiana Tech.

In addition, ESPN also ranked Nichols as one of the top forty coaches and assistant coaches under forty last year.

Looking Ahead

Nichols received support for his Florida colleagues after the decision was announced.

“Darris is many things. A former great player, a leader, a great teammate, an old soul, a consistent grinder, an ethical worker, a commanding presence on the court and an awesome human being,” coach White stated. It’s a big-time hire by Radford. He’s more than ready to come home.”