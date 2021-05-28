Rays, Marlins and Braves Round Up

As we come to an end with the first quarter of the MLB season, let’s look back at how the Tampa Bay Rays, the Miami Marlins, and the Atlanta Braves have done so far.

Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 32-20

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a force to be reckoned with as they have won 9 of their last 10 games. The Rays currently sit at the top of the AL East with the Boston Red Sox right below them with a record of 30-20.

Last Friday, the Rays traded shortstop Willy Adames and righty Trevor Richards to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. With the Rays relieving Adames, speculations have been made that the team is making room for Wander Franco, the sport’s top overall prospect and current shortstop for the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate.

The Rays have an upcoming series with the Philadelphia Phillies, starting Saturday.

Miami Marlins

Record: 24-26

Drafted in 2020, Jazz Chisholm has been a great addition to the Miami Marlin’s roster playing shortstop. However, Chisholm has struggled with his outsized strikeout rate, but his strengths in run, field, walk, and show power should be able to outweigh his weaknesses. Currently, Chisholm is on IL (ankle) but should be cleared to return soon.

It has not been the best for the Marlins offense—the team’s lineup, when healthy, is projected to score the second-fewest runs in the league. Now, dealing with injuries, the Marlins’ production on offense is going to struggle.

The Marlins travel to Boston to face the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Atlanta Braves

Record: 24-25

Third baseman Austin Riley had a lackluster performance at the beginning of the season. Six weeks ago, manager Brian Snitker was being asked about the organization’s future and how Riley will be affected if his offense does not change. Now, Riley has significantly improved his game. In the past 34 games, Riley has hit .362/.457/.182 with eight doubles, 10 homers, and 21 RBIs.

While the Atlanta Braves can stop worrying about Riley, there are still problems with the team regarding injuries. Silver Slugger award winners like Travis d’Arnaud (torn thumb ligament) and Marcell Ozuna (two broken fingers) are in IL and are not expected to return until the All-Star break in July. Grand slam-hitting pitcher Huascar Ynoa (fractured right hand) is out until August at the earliest.

The Braves play the New York Mets in their next series.