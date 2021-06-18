College World Series 2021 Preview

The 2021 College World Series starts tomorrow in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight teams are split into two double-elimination brackets, consisting of four teams each. The winners of each bracket will meet in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion. Here is a look into the upcoming CWS games and what to expect.

Tennessee vs. Virginia

Tennessee swept LSU in the Knoxville Super Regional last weekend. And Virginia took the series against Dallas Baptist in the Columbia Super Regional. The Vols are entering the matchup 50-16 overall, and the Cavaliers are 35-25 overall. This will be the first matchup between Tennessee and Virginia baseball. Game 1 will be played on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Texas vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State won against Notre Dame 11-7 in the Starkville Super Regional. And the Texas Longhorns beat Southern Florida 12-4 in the Austin Super Regional. Mississippi State and Texas both played in the season opener on February 20th, with MSU beating the Longhorns 8-3. The Texas Longhorns are entering the matchup 47-15 overall, and Mississippi State is 45-16. Game 1 will be played on Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Vanderbilt vs. Arizona

Vanderbilt beat East Carolina 4-1 to win the Nashville Super Regional, while the Arizona Wildcats beat Ole Miss 16-3 in the Tucson Super Regional. Vanderbilt is entering the matchup 45-15 overall, and Arizona is heading into the matchup 45-16. This is the first meeting between Vanderbilt and Arizona. Game 1 will be played on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Stanford vs. NC State

Stanford dominated Texas Tech 15-3 and 9-0 in the Lubbock Super Regional, while NC State won against No. 1 seed Arkansas 3-2 in the Fayetteville Super Regional. No team like the wolfpack had ever lost an opening game of a Super Regional by 15 runs or more and come back to win the series. Stanford is entering the matchup 38-15 overall, and NC State is 35-18 overall. Game 1 will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.