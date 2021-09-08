Pete Alonso hits milestone home run

The New York Mets have experienced a tumultuous year since the spring. However, Pete Alonso, former Florida Gator and New York Mets first baseman, has continued to give fans something to cheer over. As the Mets faced the Miami Marlins Tuesday night at loanDepot park, Alonso slugged his 100th career home run in his third year in the MLB to push the Mets 9-4 over Miami.

The Polar Bear reaches the century mark. pic.twitter.com/yF2XAaByed — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2021

Pete Alonso’s career is just getting started

Alonso has been a consistent force among some disappointing Mets’ hitters. He currently leads the Mets with 32 homers this season. Furthermore, he is the second-fastest MLB player to reach 100 career home runs and needed only 347 games. He follows just behind the Phillies’ Ryan Howard, who reached the mark in just 325 games.

PETE ALONSO WITH A SHOT FOR THE 100TH HOME RUN OF HIS CAREER! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KtfpKiq5CT — SNY (@SNYtv) September 7, 2021

At 26 years old, the young first baseman has had an impressive start to his celebrated career. Alonso opened up the scoring in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Marlins after crushing a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the first inning.

Alonso crushed another home run in the ninth to secure the 9-4 victory over the Marlins.

Pete unloaded on this one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qCi1JJNPGL — New York Mets (@Mets) September 8, 2021

Along with his 32 long balls, he boasts 128 hits and 71 runs. In the last seven games alone, he has launched three home runs, as well as 12 hits for six runs.

Pete Alonso time with the Mets

In 2016, Alonso was drafted in the second round by the New York Mets and was the 64 overall selection. After spending a short 255-game stint in the minors, he made his majors debut in 2019. Eventually, Alonso went on to post an MLB rookie record with 53 home runs. Additionally, he throttled his way to win two Home Run Derby titles.

The Mets next matchup is set for September 8 as they will face off with Miami for game two of their three-game series. Keep an eye on how Alonso continues to carry this struggling hitting unit throughout the Mets’ final 23 matches.