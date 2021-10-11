Rays Face Elimination in ALDS Game Four

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 at Fenway Park to win game three. Boston leads the series 2-1 and a decisive game four will be played tonight at Fenway at 7 p.m. Boston looks to make their first ALCS since 2018 when they won the World Series. However, if the Rays steal this game, both teams will travel to Tampa for a winner-take-all game five on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the White Sox defeated the Astros in game three last night 12-6 to force a game four. These two teams were originally scheduled to play today but due to rain, game four has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been postponed due to rain. It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, October 12, at 1:07 p.m. CT. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021

Rays at Red Sox

After winning on a two-run walk-off home run from Christian Vázquez in the bottom of the 13th inning, the Red Sox took a commanding 2-1 lead. The Rays, who had the best record in the MLB regular season, look to rebound tonight to avoid elimination. If the Rays come out victorious tonight, it will come down to their pitching. After a dominating pitching performance in game 1, the Rays allowed at least 15-plus hits and three home runs in back-to-back games.

Right-hander, Collin McHugh, will have the task of stopping this prolific offense of the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Eduardo Rodriguez will look to improve tonight after only pitching 1 2/3 innings in game one.

Astros at White Sox

The White Sox avoided elimination last night as they won 12-6. That victory forced a game four in Chicago which is scheduled for tomorrow. According to MLB.com, the probable pitcher for Houston is José Urquidy who went 8-3 this season with an ERA below 4. Meanwhile, the probable starter for Chicago is Carlos Rodón who compiled a 13-5 record this season with an ERA of 2.37. The matchup to watch will be the White Sox’s pitching staff versus the potent Houston lineup. Alex Bregman is 5-11 and Kyle Tucker is 4-12 including two home runs. If Chicago plans on forcing a decisive game five, they will have to slow down Houston’s hitting.