Indianapolis hosts the New York Jets

Kicking off Week 9 in the NFL, the New York Jets are traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Colts for Thursday night football. The two teams have played each other 75 times with the Colts leading the series 43-32. Their last match-up was in Week 3 of the 2020 season, with the Colts coming out on top 36-7.

New York Jets

The Jets got off to slow start this season and were 0-3 the first three weeks. They started to get it together in early October when they clenched their first win in overtime against the Tennessee Titans.

The 2-5 team is third in the AFC East and is looking to win back-to-back games. At home last week, New York beat the Cincinnati Bengals for an upset. In a 34-31 comeback victory, the Jets were led by quarterback Mike White who had an impressive performance in his first NFL start.

THE CROWD IS CHANTING MIKE WHITE#CINvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/dXlvjYa5HC — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2021

White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while going 37 for 45. The Western Kentucky graduate was given the starting position because Zach Wilson, the Jets go-to quarterback, is injured. Wilson sustained a knee injury against the Patriots and is expected to have a two-to-four week recovery period. With Wilson out, White will get a chance for an encore tonight against the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are heading into this game 3-5 with their most recent loss coming from Tennessee in overtime on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s poor performance was a factor in Indianapolis picking up their fifth loss. Wentz threw two interceptions and one resulted in a pick-six that helped the Titans tie the game.

Since the passing game hasn’t been a strong suit, the Colts have looked to their rushing game. Jonathon Taylor leads the team with 121 carries for 649 yards and six touchdowns. Taylor’s performance alongside Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack have put the Colts at No.12 in the NFL rushing offense rankings.

With the home-field advantage and a stellar performance by Taylor, the Colts may be able to get the win tonight.