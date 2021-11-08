Magic Makes Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Jazz

The Orlando Magic took home a 107-100 win Sunday against the Utah Jazz to build their 3-8 record. The win ended the team’s two-game losing streak and made for their first home win in five games. The Jazz opened the game with the first possession and two points by center Rudy Gobert thirteen seconds into the first quarter. Point guard Cole Anthony killed Utah’s advantage with a clean three-pointer twenty seconds later. Center Wendell Carter Jr. soon followed with a three-pointer of his own. He scored four three-pointers throughout the game and rebounded 15 times.

Player Accolades

In the second half, point guard Cole Anthony scored 24 points of his 33-point game, making it his season’s highest point total. He beat out his previous season best by only one point. Carter Jr. also had a season best with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Robust third quarter

Two minutes into the third quarter, Anthony broke away from the competition for a two-point finish to shorten the gap 57-54 Utah. Center Mo Bamba came in with a strong dunk with five minutes left in the third period to bring the score 74-72 Jazz. Point guard R.J. Hampton had success in the fourth quarter with a brawny spin shot to tie the Jazz 96-96 and scored two points soon after.

Finishing up the game

Small forward Franz Wagner put up an impressive last-minute left-handed finish three minutes into the second quarter to bring the score 34-24. He scored 10 points in the game during his 32 minutes on the court.

Shooting guard Gary Harris won the race to the ball against Utah shooting guard Joe Ingles three minutes into the fourth and scored two points. The Magic were still down 89-83.

With a tense fourth quarter and the Magic down 91-90, Anthony came in at the perfect moment. He dove into the air from the free-throw line and dunked to bring the crowd to an uproar. Minutes later, he ran it back with another dunk and tied the game 94-94.

With 21 seconds left in the game, Hampton chalked up a three-pointer to bring the score 105-100 in favor of the Magic.

Three-pointers covered the court Sunday with the Magic scoring 12 to total 36 points out of the 107. The Jazz put out eight.

Anthony brought Orlando five three-pointers.

“The team just came and really fought tonight,” Anthony said. “Just a big shoutout to the team because that was a good (win) against a really good team.”

have a night @The_ColeAnthony 33 PTS | 3 REB | 13-20 FG | 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/ZvmfXLLsHv — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 8, 2021

Coming Up for the Magic

The Magic go on to play the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at 7 p.m. while the Jazz will face the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday at 9 p.m.