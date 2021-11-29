Fournette Scores 4 TDs in Bucs Win

Despite some sloppy play throughout the Week 12 Bucs vs Colts matchup, this game was back and forth all the way until the end. With excitement in the air and on the ground for both teams, Leonard Fournette and the Bucs were able to just sneak past the Colts with a win by a score of 38 to 31.

Good Ol’ Fashion Shootout

In both halves of this game, either team was willing to give in. Just when Leonard Fournette scored his first of four total touchdowns in the second quarter, the Colts responded with a 62 yard touchdown throw-and-catch from Carson Wentz to Ashton Dulin. Wentz finished the day with 306 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions with just over a 61 percent completion rate. Brady on the other hand threw for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception completing about 73 percent of his throws.

Bucs survive the Colts in a thriller 🍿 pic.twitter.com/e6pz7UrpBz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

Fournette Carries Bucs

Part of what made this game as exciting as it was until the end was the balanced attacks on both sides of the ball. Both teams threw for 200 yards or more as well as rushed for 100 yards or more. However, Leonard Fournette’s one hundred yard, four touchdown game was too much for the Colts to handle. The Colts fought hard until an interception on the last play of the game. Controlling Brady was an impressive enough feat for the Colts, but controlling Fournette as well was not in the cards for the Colts.

LENNY, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 😱 📺: #TBvsIND on FOX pic.twitter.com/tN87FdqpQL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 28, 2021

What’s Next?

With Sunday’s win, Tampa Bay moves to 8-3 on the season and sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC South. Next week, the Bucs travel to Atlanta to take on their divisional rivals the Falcons. And for the Colts, they fall to 6-6 and currently in second place in the AFC South. Next week the Colts make their way to Houston to take on the Texans in an AFC South showdown.