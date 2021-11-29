Gators gain hosting rights for the 27th time in NCAA Tournament

For the 27th time in program history, Florida Gators volleyball has earned their rights in hosting the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the Stephen O’Connell Center.

Florida has now extended their number of NCAA Tournament appearances to 31, the third-longest streak in the nation with Penn State at 41, and Nebraska coming in right behind with 40. Although Head Coach Mary Wise has guided them thus far, the team has yet to take home the title.

For the 31st-consecutive season, the Gators are going D A N C I N G 💃 We will host the 1st & 2nd rounds of the NCAA Tournament! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/76fEZe3Ibe — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 29, 2021

All-Team

T’ara Ceasar, Lauren Forte, Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez each earned a spot on the All-SEC Team. Freshman players Merritt Beason and Bre Kelley were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

2021 Season

Since winning against Texas A&M over a month ago, the Gators have been on a winning streak until they fell to Kentucky last Friday. This gamed caused the Gators to drop to 19-52 in the all-time series against the Wildcats, including a 12-50 record under Mary Wise. Overall the Gators went 20-8 overall in the regular season and 14-4 record in overall league play.

Moreover, the University of Florida is seeking its ninth all-time NCAA Semifinals appearance, looking to make it back for the first time since 2017.

The Bracket

The 64-team bracket for this year’s NCAA volleyball tournament has been unveiled. There were 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids.

When it comes to the top 16 seeds, the Louisville Cardinals have taken the number one spot as they haven’t lost one game in their regular season. The Florida Gators received a top 16 seed as the last team in.

Up Next

The team will hosts its NCAA First & Second Round matches Thursday and Friday. The Gators will face Florida A&M on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Miami and South Alabama will square off at 4:30 p.m. The winners of each match will face on another on Friday at 7 p.m.

The national semifinals and championship final are set for December 16-18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.