Miami Heat and Orlando Magic Both Lose on Monday Nights Games

Florida was not well represented in the opening day of the NBA’s Week 7. Both the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic secured losses during Monday evening games. Although Sunshine State members are left disappointed, the two losses mark very different standings for each team.

For the Heat, the team now has a 13-8 record this season and sits in third in the Eastern Conference. It is their third loss in the last nine games, but there is still hope they can increase their standing in the near future.

However, not much faith remains left in the Orlando Magic. They have nearly bombed through seven weeks of game play, putting up a 4-18 record. They’ve also consistently held their spot as last in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the differences between each team’s overall season, they show potential to improve their records this year.

Heat Loses to Nuggets 120-111

The Heat couldn’t find a lead in any part of their game against the Nuggets. Denver led by nine after the first quarter and their lead became more widespread through the half. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with a total of 24 points in his first game back from a wrist sprain. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Denver, leading them to their first victory in seven games. On the other side of the court, Miami had a tough battle set up for them with their two leading scorers out with injury. Jimmy Butler missed the game due to a bruised tailbone, while Tyler Herro is reported to have general body soreness preventing him for playing.

#DENvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Tyler Herro (illness) & Markieff Morris (neck) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nuggets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 29, 2021

Fortunately, Bam Adebayo took the lead and put up 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus added 19 more points, while Caleb Martin put up 18. However, the overall downfall for Miami came from a lack of defensive game play.

The game on Monday was the first time the two teams met since the altercation between Jokic and Markieff Morris earlier this month. On November 8th, Morris elbowed Jokic in the midsection while guarding him. Jokic then retaliated by throwing his shoulder into Morris’ back, pushing him straight to the floor. Morris coiled in pain as referees, coaches, and players rushed to hold Jokic back. Both players were ejected and shared their feelings about the incident online.

Nikola Jokic's brothers want all the smoke 😳 pic.twitter.com/jkvDBcF5ai — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

Thankfully, there was no foul play in Monday’s game. The Heat will move on and attempt to collect a victory against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Magic Lose to 76ers 101-96

The Magic went back and fourth wit the the Sixers in what seemed like a potential upset game. Franz Wagner put up 27 points for the Magic to lead the team in scoring. He also etched his name in the record books as one of six Magic rookies to put up a 25/5/5 game.

Franz Wagner tonight: 27 PTS

6 REB

5 AST Per @statmuse: He joined Cole Anthony, Victor Oladipo, Jameer Nelson, Penny Hardaway and Shaquile O’Neal as the only Magic rookies ever with a 25/5/5 game. pic.twitter.com/o5siO2jIg1 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 30, 2021

Behind Wagner was Jalen Suggs with 17 points and five rebounds. However, he was unfortunately benched late in the fourth quarter due to a fractured thumb injury.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE:

After further evaluation, @OrlandoMagic guard Jalen Suggs has suffered a fractured right thumb. Suggs will be out for an extended period of time.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2021

The Magic played a strong game and closed the lead to three by the end of the third quarter. However, they were unable to outplay the Sixers and come out on top. Seth Curry led Philadelphia to success with 24 points and Tobias Harris contributed 17. Joel Embiid also posted his fourth double double on the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. With strong offensive players on both ends of the court, the game came down to the final minute, where the Sixers secured their fifth consecutive win against the Magic.

Next up, the Magic will take on the Nuggets on Wednesday evening.