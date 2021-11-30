MLB Free Agency: New York Mets and Texas Rangers Land Big Fish

While most people call New York the big apple, others like to say “It’s always bigger in Texas.”

This past Monday, two of baseball’s biggest free agents, Corey Seager and Max Scherzer ink deals to join new teams for this upcoming season and beyond.

Scherzer’s deal guarantees him $130 million over the next 3 years.

The Mets and Max Scherzer are finalizing a 3-year, $130M contract, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/mdmkRqWuBl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 29, 2021

Seager’s deal promises the young shortstop $325 million over the next 10 years.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1465443986731155475

Although deals are both massive, the size of Seager’s deal triumphs that of Scherzer’s and as aforementioned, “It’s always bigger in Texas.”

New York Mets

Steve Cohen.

In 2020, when billionaire businessman Steve Cohen purchased a controlling interest in the Mets, the fate of the franchise changed forever. The organization stopped being a club content with playing second fiddle to the Yankees, and became a team focused on winning world championships.

Last year, during the 2021 offseason, the Mets bolstered their starting lineup by adding prized shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Now, during the 2022 offseason, their focused has turned to pitching. That said, the goal to improve the teams starting rotation started very poorly.

After both he and his agent reached out the Mets and expressed interest in returning to the team, Steven Matz turned around and signed a four year $44 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Cohen was furious.

I’m not happy this morning . I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent.I guess words and promises don’t matter. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) November 24, 2021

His response was to turn around and sign arguably the league’s second-best starting pitcher, Max Scherzer. Who is the only pitcher better? Jacob DeGrom, who is also on the Mets.

Texas Rangers

How do you fix one of the worst rosters in baseball? Open up your checkbook for nearly half a billion dollars. Earlier this week, during a twenty-four hour period, the Texas Rangers committed nearly half a billion dollars to their two new middle-infielders, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

As previously discussed, Seager’s deal was for $325 million over 10 years. Semien’s deal includes $175 million over 7 years.

Shockingly, they weren’t done there. In addition to both Seager and Semien, the improved their starting pitching by signing Jon Gray. The former Rockies starter is set to make $56 million over the next 4 years.

Jon Gray will get $56 million over four years from Texas, pending a physical, according to a source. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

What’s Next

There is no salary cap in baseball, for now. Both teams can continue to spend money as they please. The 2022 regular season begins on March 31.