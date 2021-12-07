Brent Venables Talks New OU Position

New Oklahoma University Head Coach Brent Venables was officially introduced to the public at a press conference on Monday.

He replaced Lincoln Riley, who in the coaching carousel accepted a position with USC last week.

History

However, this will not be the first time Venables has worked with the Oklahoma Sooners. From 1999 t0 2011, he served as an assistant coach, defensive coordinator, and linebacker coach on Bob Stoops staff. He was the co-defensive coordinator when the sooner won the 2000 national title.

Brent Venables then was hired by Clemson for the role of defensive coordinator in 2012, helping the Tigers win two national titles in 2016 and 2018. He also won the 2016 Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach. Venables led the Tigers to one of the top defenses in the nation. Over his span of time with the program, Clemson was first in sacks at 445, second in opponent pass efficiency sitting at 111.1, third in scoring defense and fourth in total.

Besides leading both programs to three total national titles, he also coached in eight national title games.

He’s worked with multiple head coaches thus far, including Bill Snyder at Kansas State, where Venables started his coaching career, Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, and Dabo Swinney at Clemson. However, despite his success as an assistant, this position with OU will be his first job leading a team as head coach.

Press Conference

Brent Venables introduces himself as the program’s 23rd head coach on Monday.

Brent Venables being asked about recruiting right away, and how he plans on pitching himself being here for the long haul. “If I’m anything, I’m loyal. That’s me. That’s my career. I don’t bounce around from job to job.” #Sooners pic.twitter.com/m4JU5sXktZ — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) December 6, 2021

He explains being back in OU’s program after a decade away.

Venables expresses his growth in the past decade in all aspects of his life.

He is grateful for the position and to work with the leadership at the University.

Bob Stoops has stepped in as OU’s interim coach upon Riley’s departure.

Up Next

Oklahoma is playing the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. This is the first time the Sooners are appearing in the Alamo Bowl.