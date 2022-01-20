Alabama
Alabama forward Kendall Wall (30) drives to the basket as LSU forwards Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) and Shareef O'Neal (32) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Alabama takes advantage of LSU injuries and wins 70-67

Cristina Santiago January 20, 2022 Basketball, College Basketball, NCAA, SEC, Uncategorized 12 Views

Alabama men’s basketball took advantage of the LSU injuries to end their three-game losing streak last night in a close victory 70-67.

Wade receives a technical foul

The entire game was very close regarding scoring, and both teams played hard offensively and defensively. There were many crucial moments within the game that raised tensions between both teams. One play caused LSU’s head coach Will Wade to scream at a referee for not fouling Alabama’s Noah Gurley on his defensive play against LSU’s Eric Gaines. Wade confronted the referee on the call, and the referee ended up giving Wade a technical foul due to the interaction.

Impact of LSU injuries

LSU guard Eric Gaines (2) lies on the court in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Arkansas won 65-58. (AP Photo/Rita Harper)

LSU came into the game with a disadvantage as starting point guard Xavier Pinson in the game due to a knee injury. Then, during the first half, LSU lost their leading rebounder and second leading scorer Darius Days due to a sprained ankle. LSU continued to persevere and even took the lead with six seconds remaining due to Brandon Murray‘s three-pointer. However, LSU’s lead was short-lived when Keon Ellis made both of his free throws, which were critical for Alabama to win. LSU had an opportunity to tie the game when Gaines attempted a three pointer. 

The leading scorers for LSU were Tari Eason, who scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds and Murray, who scored 19 points and six rebounds. The top scorers for Alabama were Jaden Shackelford, who scored 26 points and had four rebounds and Jahvon Quinerly who scored 17 points and had three rebounds. In regard to the season, LSU is now 15 -3 and Alabama is now 12 – 6. This game was a huge at home victory for Alabama, and the ending caused an upset that many did not expect to see.

This Saturday, both teams are back in action. LSU will take on Tennessee in a Top 25 matchup while Alabama will take on the Missouri Tigers.

Tags

About Cristina Santiago

Check Also

Alabama and LSU Basketball Face-Off in 2021 SEC Championship Rematch

SEC basketball continues Wednesday night with LSU heading on the road to face Alabama. This …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties