Alabama takes advantage of LSU injuries and wins 70-67

Alabama men’s basketball took advantage of the LSU injuries to end their three-game losing streak last night in a close victory 70-67.

Wade receives a technical foul

The entire game was very close regarding scoring, and both teams played hard offensively and defensively. There were many crucial moments within the game that raised tensions between both teams. One play caused LSU’s head coach Will Wade to scream at a referee for not fouling Alabama’s Noah Gurley on his defensive play against LSU’s Eric Gaines. Wade confronted the referee on the call, and the referee ended up giving Wade a technical foul due to the interaction.

Nobody throws a fit like Will Wade pic.twitter.com/qKMCw0ltnl — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 20, 2022

Impact of LSU injuries

LSU came into the game with a disadvantage as starting point guard Xavier Pinson in the game due to a knee injury. Then, during the first half, LSU lost their leading rebounder and second leading scorer Darius Days due to a sprained ankle. LSU continued to persevere and even took the lead with six seconds remaining due to Brandon Murray‘s three-pointer. However, LSU’s lead was short-lived when Keon Ellis made both of his free throws, which were critical for Alabama to win. LSU had an opportunity to tie the game when Gaines attempted a three pointer.

The leading scorers for LSU were Tari Eason, who scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds and Murray, who scored 19 points and six rebounds. The top scorers for Alabama were Jaden Shackelford, who scored 26 points and had four rebounds and Jahvon Quinerly who scored 17 points and had three rebounds. In regard to the season, LSU is now 15 -3 and Alabama is now 12 – 6. This game was a huge at home victory for Alabama, and the ending caused an upset that many did not expect to see.

This Saturday, both teams are back in action. LSU will take on Tennessee in a Top 25 matchup while Alabama will take on the Missouri Tigers.