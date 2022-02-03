Arkansas Walks Away with a Win Over Georgia

Arkansas is now on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Georgia 99-73.

The Razorbacks beat out the Bulldogs through their strong offense and defense. Razorback’s Stanley Umude dominated the court by scoring 31 points and making a career highlight through his excellent offensive play. He made six three-pointers and was 60% in field goals.

The Hogs, in general, achieved many season highlights within the game. They tied their season-high assists – of which was 23. Chris Lykes showed improvement by having a career-high of seven assists and four steals.

JD Notae also played a crucial role in the win as he had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Hogs outplayed the Bulldogs by their quickness and teamwork. They were able to take advantage of their quickness by creating fast breaks, which the Bulldogs failed to stop.

Bulldogs’ Mistakes

A significant factor in the Bulldogs’ downfall was their defense. They were in zone defense throughout most of the game, which did not benefit them because the Hogs were able to pull through and put up many shots.

Georgia was good offensively in the first half, but the Hogs had fast breaks and consistent shots back-to-back. The Bulldogs failed to keep up. They struggled offensively by not having control of the ball, with 19 turnovers and did not put up the majority of their shots. Georgia’s leading scorers were Kario Oquendo, with 17 points and four rebounds, and Aaron Cook, who had 12 points and had six assists.

Arkansas is now 17-5 in their season and 6-3 in SEC play. Georgia is 6-16 and 1-8 in the SEC

Seventh (win in a row) Heaven pic.twitter.com/sySC6cNFvI — HAWWWWWWWGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 3, 2022

What’s Next for Arkansas and Georgia?

Arkansas will be hosting a game on Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. against Mississippi State in hopes of continuing its win streak.

Georgia will play No. 1 ranked Auburn, at home on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.