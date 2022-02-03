Scenes from the Gators' game against the Florida State Seminoles on November 10, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

Gator Hoops: The Week Ahead (Feb 3rd)

Pat Dooley February 3, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 14 Views

Florida got itself back inside the bubble with two straight come-from behind wins, overcoming a combined 25 points worth of deficits to get those wins

That doesn’t mean the Gators are anything close to being a lock to make the tournament. And anything short of Colin Castleton returning – which seems unlikely – will mean that Mike White is going to have to live with a team that plays hard but is vertically challenged.

We all know how difficult it is in the SEC this year, but Florida actually saw its NET ranking drop after the win over Missouri. On the road. Oh, those funny computer rankings.

They can’t be bothered by that. They have to take the advice from “Finding Nemo” and just keep swimming, er, winning.

Tyree Appleby is on a roll with 39 points in his last two games and the Gators have turned into a good free throw shooting team (up to fifth in the league at 73.1 percent).

 

NET REPORT: Florida dropped to 49th despite the win at Missouri and it may have had something to do with the way other teams on Florida’s schedule performed as much as anything. That’s the twist that comes with the NET Rankings.

The Gators won’t get much help with home wins in the next two games because Ole Miss is 104th and Georgia is 218th.

That also means losses in either of these games would be devastating to the Gators chances to be dancing in March

 

UP NEXT, OLE MISS: The Rebels come to Gainesville with a big win under their belts after beating LSU in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

They also beat the Gators less than two weeks ago in Oxford.

Ole Miss is 12-10 and 3-6 in the league. The game is at 3:30 p.m. in the O-Dome UF knows what to expect having played scouted Ole Miss twice already – once before the game that was postponed and again before they played on Jan. 24.

That game was played with Jason Jitoboh, who is out for the season with an eye injury that required surgery.

Jarkel Joiner, who leads the team in scoring, did not play in the first game and is expected to still be out after undergoing a back procedure. DaeShun Ruffin at 12.6 and Matthew Murrell (10.4) lead the Rebels in scoring.

THEN, IT’S GEORGIA:  The Bulldogs are struggling mightily at 6-16 and 1-8 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs do have four players averaging in double figures led by Kario Oquendo at 12.9 a game.

Georgia is last in the SEC in rebounding, but second in free throw percentage.

The game is set for Wednesday at 6:30 in the O-Dome.

 

IN 2022: Ole Miss already put one on the Gators winning 70-54 by pulling away in a close game late. Murrell had 20 and Ruffin had 21. Jitoboh led Florida in that game with 12 points. The Gators were 4-of-29 from three against the Rebels.

This will be the first game against Georgia and the two teams will play again in Athens on Feb. 26.

 

BOTTOM LINE: It’s pretty simple. Florida needs to win both of these games before the schedule gets meaty again with games at Kentucky, at Texas A&M and at home vs. No. 1 Auburn and Arkansas.

 

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Arkansas Walks Away with a Win Over Georgia

Arkansas is now on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Georgia 99-73. The Razorbacks beat …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties