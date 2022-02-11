Boys Highschool Basketball District Championships Preview.

The 2022 boys high school basketball season has provided a lot of great moments, but it’s time to look ahead to tonight’s district final matchups.

District 7-1A, Newberry vs. Trenton

Starting off in 1A, Newberry enters the district championship matchup with a 0.79 win percentage and just five losses all season. Trenton had a solid season at 16-10, with big wins against Union County and Eastside.

The two schools faced off in early December with Newberry edging Trenton 43-40. This should definitely be a good one.

District 6-1A, Bradford vs. Bell

Bradford holds an 11-10 season record, leaving them at practically .500. The Tornadoes hold wins against 1A rivals Newberry and Wildwood, but similar losses to P.K. Yonge and Trenton.

Bell on the other hand has a 15-11 record and is led by

District 8-1A, Hawthorne v. Wildwood

The Hawthorne Hornets come into the District Championship with a record of 8-4. They picked up key wins against P.K. Yonge and Newberry, before smashing Fort Meade 80-22 to reach the final.

Wildwood arrives to the matchup with a 12-14 record and brings a variety of game experience. Point guard Zechariah Poyser leads the team averaging 14 points a game and four assists.

The Wildcats are the reigning state champs and looking to shock Hawthorne on the road.

Here’s what Hawthorne head coach Greg Bowie had to say about his team’s improvement:

District 4-2A, St. Joseph Academy vs. Oak Hall

Oak Hall boasts an impressive 14-6 record. Sophomore Andrew Powell has had a breakout season averaging 17 points a game. Fellow sophomore Jackson Beach also has played a big role for the Eagles, leading the team in steals and assists.

That’ll do it! Junior Dylan Provencher comes up with a clutch rebound to seal a 49-47 victory. The Eagles advance to the 2A District 4 championship! pic.twitter.com/cwJPfes3bO — Jack Meyer (@jacklmeyer10) February 10, 2022

St. Joseph’s 18 win season speaks for itself. Sure, they do have seven losses, but they’re going to give the fight to Oak Hall at Home.

Here’s Oak Hall head coach Monty Towe on his team down the stretch:

District 2-3A, Providence School vs. P.K. Yonge

Providence school sits on a 22-4 record of dominant wins. They can be a real threat in 3A.

Providence takes down Episcopal tonight in the District semi-final 52-41.

District finals against P.K. YOUNGE at home this Friday with a 7 PM tip-off. pic.twitter.com/PSLwPOE0uY — Providence School (@provschool) February 10, 2022

P.K. Yonge is one of the more dominant Gainesville area teams and their 18-8 record proves it. They’ve notched up wins against Buchholz, Gainesville High, Hawthorne, Trinity Catholic, and the list goes on.

Expect P.K. to give Providence School a good fight.

Here’s what P.K. head coach Boderick Johnson had to say about his team:

District 4-4A, Santa Fe vs. North Marion

In 4A, Santa Fe holds a 14-4 record and is led by Junior Dontrell Jenkins who averages 18 points a game. Jenkins has really come into his own these past two seasons, so let’s see what he and the raiders can do. On the other hand, North Marion has been a great team all season and they are going to defend home court hard.

This one should be good.

District 3-6A, Fleming Island vs. Gainesville

Last on the slate is Gainesville on the road against Fleming Island. The 17-9 Hurricanes have an upperclassmen-heavy roster with junior Theo Stephens leading the scoring.

Fleming Island has been a pretty consistent team all year. They have a 13-13 record and took down Buchholz to advance to the district final.

This was a team effort….players, coaches, fans….thank you! Onto the district championship game, Friday Feb 11th @7pm in the Eagle’s Nest! #SoarHigher 🎥LauraAnderson pic.twitter.com/odcCxdCbV0 — Fleming Island HS Boys Basketball Program (@island_hs) February 10, 2022

Make sure to check back to WRUF to see continued coverage of high school basketball.