Gators Men’s Basketball Seeks Road Win vs. Texas A&M

After winning four games in a row, the Gators were unable to knock off No. 4 Kentucky on the road this past Saturday. However, the team looks to get back on track Tuesday night as they travel to Reed Arena to face Texas A&M.

Gators stay focused on regular season

The Gators remained inside the top-50 of the latest NET rankings even after their blowout loss to Kentucky. According to bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the team is on the bubble. They sit at the line between last-four in and first-four out. They must pick up wins against teams like Texas A&M to make the NCAA Tournament.

However, Mike White made it clear the team is not focusing on their postseason odds. White would rather focus on continuing to improve and remaining consistent. They are taking their next six games one at a time, not looking too far into the near future.

Injury Update: Appleby’s Uncertainty

Tyree Appleby is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Colin Castleton. He is one of the few players to carry over from 2020-21 to 2021-22. He is the only guard on the team with SEC Basketball experience and has consistently been relied on to provide a spark for the team.

However, after only playing eight minutes versus Kentucky before being sidelined due to injury, it is uncertain whether Appleby will be available Tuesday night. He did not practice Sunday or Monday but will be re-evaluated before the game. With Appleby potentially out of the line-up, the Gators will turn to Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones in the backcourt.

Texas A&M looks to end losing streak

Exactly a month ago, Texas A&M beat Missouri and improved their record to 15-2. Since then they have dropped eight straight games. However, four of their last eight losses have been to teams ranked in the Top 25 and six of the last eight losses have been by 10 points or less.

So, despite their recent drought, the Aggies are not a team the Gators can overlook.

The Aggies rank second in the SEC with 10.5 steals per game, making this a bad game for the Gators to potentially not have Appleby. Taking care of the ball was going to be a challenge even with a healthy Appleby. The Gators also need to be prepared for Aggies guard Quenton Jackson, as White discussed in his press conference yesterday. He is averaging 13 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is also shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc and 83 percent from the free throw line, which ranks fifth in the league.

A win tonight on the road would give the Gators momentum as they prepare to host No.2 Auburn this Saturday in Exactech Area at 2 p.m.