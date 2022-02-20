Gator Softball Bests FAMU to Close Out T-Mobile Tournament

Florida Softball earned its 10th straight win on Sunday afternoon, beating the Florida A&M Rattlers 8-0. This game closed out the Gainesville based T-Mobile Tournament, where the Gators went unbeaten and dominated their opponents.

Keep the Hits Low

The Gator defense helped advance the team’s shutouts to six on the season. While Rylee Trlicek has pitched well this season, she only had two strikeouts Sunday afternoon. Despite the low strikeout totals, she only allowed two hits in the contest in four innings of work. Marissa Mesiemore finished the shutout in the circle for Florida.

The infield shined, making some very nice defensive plays led by Sarah Longley, Hannah Adams, and Charla Echols.

High Score City

Sunday marked Florida’s seventh win scoring seven runs or higher, and the Gators were very good again offensively in this game. Echols started off the scoring in the second with a score on a wild pitch, setting up Reagan Walsh to score on an RBI by Emily Wilkie. Kendra Falby rocked a huge hit down the right field line later in the inning to plate another run.

B2 | @AveryGoelz picks up the first hit of the day for the Gators and it sparks a three-run inning! Gators 3 | Florida A&M 0 pic.twitter.com/TaFFQJc2Ki — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 20, 2022

Echols drove in two more runs in the third inning with a home run to make it 5-0 Florida and the Gators added to the lead when Kendra Falby scored after a throwing error owing error to third, allowing her to waltz to home plate. After a single to center field by Echols, Skylar Wallace was able to make her way to home, bringing the score up to 7-0. Falby closed the game in the fifth, with an RBI, sending Sam Roe in for the eighth and final run of the game.

Florida is next in action on Tuesday, February 22nd against UNF at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville.